Man jumps to death at metro station

A 42-year-old man allegedly jumped to death at Ghitorni metro station on Friday morning, the police said. No note left behind by the deceased has been recovered, they said.
A senior police officer said that a call was received at 11.55 a.m. regarding the incident. The man was shifted to a hospital where he was declared dead. “The man used to live in Saket and had recently shifted to Gurugram,” the officer said.
The police said that a post-mortem will be conducted on Saturday. He is survived by his wife, son and daughter.
Due to the incident, services were breiefly delayed on the Sultanpur-Huda City Centre section of the Yellow Line, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation officials said.
Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health: 011-4076 9002 (Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. -7.30 p.m.).
