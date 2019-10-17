Man jumps into lion enclosure at Delhi zoo for ‘chat’, rescued

A 28-year-old man on Thursday jumped into a lion enclosure at a zoo in Delhi and was rescued after visitors alerted the zoo-keepers.
It is not known how the man, identified as Rehan Khan of Seelampur, managed to sneak into the lion enclosure. Panic spread after visitors spotted the man inside the enclosure. Staff members rushed in and, after an hour, the man was safely rescued, said police.
The police said the man gave incoherent replies and said he wanted to ‘talk’ to the lion when questioned why he entered the enclosure. His relatives have been informed. The police are verifying if the man has any medical condition.
The incident occurred at around 12.30 pm, when the man sneaked into the enclosure after scaling two barriers. In a video shot by visitors, he was seen sitting in front of the lion and ‘talking’ to it.
