Man jumps in front of train, dies

A 55-year-old man allegedly died by suicide by jumping in front of a train at Adarsh Nagar metro station on Wednesday, leading to a brief delay in services on the Yellow Line, officials said.

The man, who was a resident of Majlis Park, died on the spot, the police said, adding that no note left behind by the deceased have been found.

The incident took place around 2.45 p.m. while the train was going towards Huda City Centre.

Officials said metro services were briefly affected between Samaypur Badli and Vishwavidyalaya stations.

“A call was received around 3 p.m. that an unidentified man had jumped in front of a metro train on platform no. 1. The man died on the spot,” a police official said.

The incident took place a day after World Suicide Prevention Day, which seeks to bring awareness on the issue in order to provide worldwide commitment and action to prevent suicides.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health: 011-4076 9002 (Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. -7.30 p.m.).