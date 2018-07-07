Man ‘jumps’ in front of metro, rescued

A 57-year-old deputy manager at a State Bank of India branch allegedly jumped in front of the metro at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium metro station on Saturday morning. The man sustained minor injuries, the police said.

The resident of south-east Delhi was standing at the platform around 8.45 a.m. when the incident took place, a senior police officer said. “As soon the metro operator saw him, he applied the brakes and the man was saved. He sustained a few external injuries on his chest and hands,” the officer added. He was immediately rescued by the officers deployed at the station.

When questioned, the 57-year-old said that he did not jump but fell on the tracks because he felt dizzy.

“He said that as soon as he entered the station, he started feeling uneasy and fell while standing at the platform. However, when CCTV footage was checked, it appeared that he jumped voluntarily,” the officer said.

He was rushed to AIIMS Trauma where he underwent treatment and was later discharged.

The family members denied that the man had any mental health issues or problems at home and at work, the police said.