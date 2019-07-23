Man involved in over 100 car thefts arrested

A vehicle thief involved in eight cases of murder, one kidnapping and more than 100 car thefts reported in several States has been arrested, the police said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, a Delhi Police team rushed to Lucknow in U.P. on Sunday and apprehended Sharad Pandey, a resident of Delhi’s Uttam Nagar.

“The team found out that Pandey had constructed a bungalow in Woodland Township in Lucknow and would be coming there to sell it,” said Ram Gopal Naik, DCP (Crime).

The Delhi and Haryana police had declared a reward of ₹1 lakh each on him.

In February 2017, Pandey and his accomplices killed three men. In December 2015, he killed two men in Bhatinda, in Punjab and in 2009-2010, he killed two persons in U.P.’s Shamli. He also kidnapped a doctor in 2015 from Delhi’s Nabi Karim. Mr. Naik said Pandey was the leader of a gang which had stolen more than 100 luxury vehicles from different areas in south Delhi.