Man involved in murder of BSP leader’s brother held

A notorious criminal, wanted in connection with the murder of a BSP leader’s brother in Ghaziabad’s Loni, was arrested by the Faridabad police on Sunday in an encounter. The accused sustained a bullet injury in his leg and is admitted to a hospital.

He carried a cash reward of ₹25,000 on his head announced by Uttar Pradesh Police.

A team of Sector 85 Crime Branch of the Faridabad police, led by Sub-Inspector Sumer Singh, had erected barricades in Greater Faridabad to carry out a routine check of vehicles in the early hours of Sunday. When they signalled a motorcyclist to stop, he accelerated and tried to escape. The team followed him. The motorcyclist, later identified as Pradeep Kumar, turned onto a road that came to a dead end. He then left his motorcycle and allegedly opened fire at the police while trying to flee on foot.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Surender and Head Constable Sushil fired in retaliation and a bullet hit Pradeep on the right leg. He was then arrested and sent to a hospital for treatment.

Pradeep had allegedly shot BSP leader Vijay Pal’s brother Dev Pal seven months ago and a case was registered at Loni police station in this connection.

Eight cases of heinous crime, including murder, attempt to murder, robbery, theft and dacoity, were registered against him and his accomplices at Loni and one each in Kavi Nagar, Tronica City Ghaziabad and Modi Nagar. A case of attempt to murder was also registered at Timapur police station in Delhi, the police said.

A case under the charge of attempt to murder has been registered against him for opening fire at the police, at Sector 75 police station in Faridabad.