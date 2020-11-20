Man involved in armed robbery case arrested

The 22-year-old was wanted in 2 cases

A 22-year-old man, who was involved in an armed robbery followed by firing at Deputy Commissioner of Police, has been arrested by Special Cell, they said on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said that the accused has been identified as Nadeem, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur, who was arrested late Wednesday night after a brief exchange of fire.

Police said that the operation was undertaken by Inspectors Shiv Kumar and Karamvir Singh under the supervision of Assistant Sub Inspector Attar Singh around 11.40 p.m. in Ghazipur. “In the exchange of fire, Nadeem got injured in his right leg. A semi-automatic pistol and six live cartridges were recovered from his possession,” Mr. Kushwah said, adding that seven rounds were fired from both sides.

More charges

During interrogation, police said, it was revealed that he was wanted in two sensational cases of attempt to murder and robbery in Tilak Nagar and firing at police in Ranjeet Nagar in July.

On July 27, police said, Nadeem and his accomplices attempted to rob cash and jewellery from a shop in Tilak Nagar at gunpoint but when the victims resisted, the accused fled towards central Delhi. By then, the message about the incident was flashed across districts and teams from Ranjeet Nagar and Patel Nagar confronted the robbers. “DCP [Central] Sanjay Bhatia also joined the operation and two of the accused fired at the police party including the DCP. While four of them were arrested, Nadeem was absconding,” Mr. Kushwah said.