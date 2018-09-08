Man intervenes in quarrel over urination, killed

more-in

A 30-year-old man was stabbed to death by an unidentified man for allegedly intervening in a quarrel over public urination in the small hours of Friday in north-east Delhi’s New Usmanpur, the police said.

They have prepared a sketch of the accused with the help of eyewitnesses to identify and nab him.

The victim, Loni resident Waseem, was a conductor at Kashmere Gate ISBT.

He is survived by his eight-month pregnant wife and two minor daughters.

Waseem was stabbed after he allegedly asked the accused to forgive Varun, who had urinated near a roadside kiosk.

Waseem uncle Mohammad Mustkeem (38) said they were returning from work in an autorickshaw when the incident happened. Mustkeem’s brother Saqib was also with them.

“We had late dinner after work and left for home. The same autorickshaw driver drops us home daily. A man [Varun] stopped us a few metres before the Shastri Park red light near Pushta Road,” said Mustkeem.

Varun told the autorickshaw occupants that a man was after him and would kill him if they did not take him with them.

“Varun sat next to the autorickshaw driver. Soon, the accused came running and started arguing [with us]. He said Varun had urinated near his stall and he wanted to ‘deal’ with him. He had asked us to leave them alone,” Mustkeem said.

He also claimed Varun apologised to the accused and but the accused refused to let the matter go.

Stabbed in the neck

“Waseem stepped out of the autorickshaw and told the accused, ‘woh sorry bol raha hai... aap jane dijiye [He has apologised...let the matter go]’,” Mustkeem said.

The accused allegedly said “tu iska hiamayati ban raha hai? [You are siding with him?]” before pulling out a knife and stabbing Waseem in the neck. The accused fled immediately and Waseem was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

A case under Section 302 (punishment for murder) has been registered and an investigation is under way, the police said.

“Teams have been formed to find the accused. Multiple suspects have been detained for questioning,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-East) Atul Thakur.

Before working at the ISBT, Waseem used to fit CNG kits in cars.