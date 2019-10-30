Man intervenes in fight, gets stabbed by juvenile

A 17-year-old boy was apprehended for allegedly stabbing a man,who tried to intervene in a fight between him and his grandparents, in Uttam Nagar, the police said on Tuesday.

A senior police officer said that the victim has been identified as Sadhu (22), a helper at a gym in Hari Nagar. He was allegedly stabbed by the juvenile in the early hours of Monday in Shiv Vihar.

The police said that a PCR call was received around 12.30 a.m. regarding a stabbing incident. When the police reached the spot, they were told that the man had been rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. He underwent a surgery and his condition is said to be stable

During investigation, the police said, it was revealed that the minor is a school drop out and is staying with his maternal grandparents in Shiv Vihar.

“On Sunday night, the accused came back home and had a heated argument with his grandparents. Sadhu and his brother Anil were passing through the area when he noticed the boy quarrelling and intervened. Sadhu asked the boy to stop fighting. But the accused started arguing with the victim. The grandparents also sided with the minor,” the officer said.

The police said that the boy then brought a knife from the house and stabbed Sadhu in the stomach.

The officer said that a case of attempt to murder has been registered and the juvenile was apprehended from Safeda Park in Shiv Vihar on Monday. The weapon used in the crime has also been recovered.