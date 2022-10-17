Man injured in street brawl in central Delhi dies; Sisodia flags ‘deteriorating’ law and order to L-G

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia wrote to L-G V. K. Saxena appealing to him to take cognisance of his constitutional duty of maintaining public order. | Photo Credit: File photo

ADVERTISEMENT

Days after a scuffle broke out between two groups over honking in central Delhi's Ranjit Nagar, a 27-year-old man succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning, police officers said.

According to DCP (Central) Shweta Chauhan, on the intervening night of October 12 and 13, a call was received at Ranjit Nagar Police Station regarding a street brawl. By the time the police reached the spot, the victims, Nitesh and Alok, 28, had been rushed to a hospital and the accused had fled the spot.

Both the injured victims were admitted to Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where Nitesh, who had suffered head injuries, died, the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Capital of crime’

Reacting to the murder, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Delhi was becoming the “capital of crime” because of the “worsening” law and order situation. He wrote a letter to Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena, appealing to him to take cognisance of his constitutional duty of maintaining public order.

“These incidents show that criminals do not fear law enforcement in the city,” said Mr. Sisodia and asked the L-G to “dedicate some time to streamlining the deteriorating law and order in the city”.

Murder charge added

The police said initially a case under IPC sections pertaining to attempt to commit culpable homicide was lodged and an investigation was taken up. After Nitesh’s death, Section 302 (murder) of IPC was added to the FIR.

According to the police, CCTV footage of the area where the scuffle happened was checked and the accused persons were identified as Adnan, Ujefa and Abbas, all residents of Ranjit Nagar.

A senior police officer said, “The accused persons were riding a motorcycle while the other group was walking on the road.”

“When the victim and his friends came in front of the motorbike, Adnan and two others started honking. Nitesh's group stopped the bike and started fighting with the other group,” another officer said.

The DCP said the brawl had no communal angle and it started over the issue of honking. “The footage of the incident reveals that the quarrel was started by Nitesh and Alok. However, the other party overpowered them and assaulted them. Both Nitesh and Alok have previous criminal records," the DCP said, adding that efforts are on to trace and apprehend the accused.