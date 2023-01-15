ADVERTISEMENT

Man injured in celebratory firing in south Delhi; one held

January 15, 2023 01:10 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A 34­year­old man was arrested for celebratory firing, which injured a 37­-year-­old man, during the birthday party of a two­year-­old in south Delhi’s Jonapur village, the police said on Saturday.

The police received a PCR call on Friday at 8.24 p.m. about the incident. The police reached the spot where the entire neighbourhood had gathered to celebrate the party. The police said some persons were consuming alcohol and snacks on the terrace, when the accused, Ranpal, 37, fired shots and the victim, Pramod, was injured.

The injured was taken to AIIMS, the police said, following which, his statement was recorded where he said that Ranpal fired a shot which hit his face. An FIR was registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder) and 27 Arms Act, DCP (South) Chandan Chowdhary said.

The accused was arrested from the Rani Bagh area after CCTV footage were examined. The accused has been previously involved in four criminal cases, the police said.

