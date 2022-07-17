Man injured during scuffle at Sultanpuri; 4 held

Police warned the persons to not communalise the issue by sharing videos on social media

Four persons were arrested after a scuffle broke out between persons of two communities over who would cross the road first, following which a man sustained injuries after he was thrashed in outer Delhi’s Peer Baba Mazar on Wednesday.

A complaint was received at the Sultanpuri police station on Wednesday regarding a quarrel between two communities. Upon enquiry, it was revealed that the complainant, Prem Singh, 48, who operates a roadside amusement ride near Jama Masjid was returning home along with his worker. When he reached near I-Block in AB Extension in Peer Baba Mazar, he encountered a mini-truck carrying fish crossing from the opposite side of a narrow street.

An argument broke out between the driver Tahir Hussein and Mr. Singh over who would cross the road first, which soon became a scuffle, and four persons — Sadhir, Muzaffar, Junaid and Rais — joined Hussein, while Mr. Singh called his brother for help, DCP (Outer) Sameer Sharma said.

Mr. Singh sustained head injuries and was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital for treatment. All the accused were immediately detained under Section 107 and 151 of the CrPC.

After Mr. Singh’s recovery, based on his statement, an FIR under Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and all accused were arrested on Wednesday.

The DCP said the complainant party recorded the incident’s video and shared it on social media, claiming that the incident occurred due to communal enmity.

The complainant party met Mr. Sharma and was warned not to incite communal hatred over the “petty issue”.