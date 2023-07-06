Man in Shahdara who ‘forced wife to watch porn, dress like pornstar’ booked

July 06, 2023 01:41 am | Updated 01:41 am IST - New Delhi

A case has been filed at the Shahdara police station against a man for allegedly harassing his wife, forcing her to watch pornographic material and dress up like a pornstar, the police said on Wednesday.

A senior officer said the action took place on Tuesday after a complaint by the victim, 30, a resident of East Rohtash Nagar. The woman told the police that her husband, an MBA graduate, is a pornography addict who forced her to watch these films with him and dress like a pornstar.

“The woman alleged that the accused also had unnatural sex with her and he, along with his family, have been mentally and physically harassing her, demanding dowry since her marriage in 2020,” the officer said.

“Just three days into her marriage, she was forced to have sex by her husband during her menstrual cycle,” he added, citing the complaint.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said the accused has been booked under Sections 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 377 (unnatural offence) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code as well as Section 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961.

“The case is under investigation. Statements of witnesses are being recorded and digital evidence is being secured for further necessary action,” the DCP added.

