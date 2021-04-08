Man in police net for duping father, daughter of ₹4 lakh over updating KYC

Accused introduced himself as bank executive: complainant

A 31-year-old man was arrested from Bihar for allegedly cheating a father-daughter duo on the pretext of validating their Know Your Customer details and siphoning off ₹4 lakh from their bank accounts, the police said on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Thakur said that the accused has been identified as Santosh Kumar from Bihar’s Bhagalpur.

The police said that a woman lodged a complaint stating that her father, with whom she holds a joint bank account, received a message on his phone on March 3 asking for updating their KYC details.

Net banking password

When they called on the mobile number mentioned in the message, a person introduced himself as a bank executive and offered to help with the KYC updation, the complainant alleged. As soon as the woman’s father shared his details, he received a message that his net banking password had been changed, the police said.

The complainant rushed to the bank but four transactions had already been made from the account. A total of ₹4 lakh had been siphoned off, the police said.

“On Sunday, raids were conducted and Santosh Kumar was arrested,” Mr. Thakur said.

It was revealed that the accused learnt to cheat people using banking credentials from a person identified as Ramu and efforts are being made to arrest him.