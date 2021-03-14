Man in net for property dealer’s murder

NEW DELHI

14 March 2021 00:34 IST

A 28-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing a property dealer in Mohan Garden last year. The accused took pictures on his phone after murdering the man.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Yadav said that the accused identified as Kamal Gehlot was arrested after a brief exchange of fire from Bakkarwala at 2 a.m. on Saturday.

He sustained a leg injury in the incident, the police said, adding that a raiding team was ready following a tip-off.

Advertising

Advertising

The police said that murder of property dealer Vikas Mehta was an act of revenge and also outcome of gang rivalry. Gehlot’s uncle Praveen Gehlot was earlier a member of Manjeet Mahal and Pradeep Solanki gang and used to grab land for the gang, however, following a deal gone wrong, they parted ways and Vikas Dalal killed Praveen Gehlot in an encounter in which Dalal himself was killed.

Accused Kamal went to jail in two robbery cases and joined hands with Neeraj Bawania and Naveen Bali gang and after coming out jail, he killed Vikas Mehta because he was involved in Praveen Ghelot’s murder conspiracy, the police said. After the murder, he captured photographs of Mehta on his phone.