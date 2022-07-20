Delhi

Man hit with stones, bricks during scuffle, dies later

Staff Reporter New Delhi July 20, 2022 01:13 IST
Updated: July 20, 2022 01:13 IST

A 22-year-old man was arrested for killing a 32-year-old man over a quarrel regarding car parking space at Saket metro station in south Delhi, the police said on Tuesday.

In the incident that occurred on Sunday around 1.30 am near the metro station, the accused hit the victim, identified as Rohit Kumar, with bricks and stones.

Advertisement
Advertisement

DCP (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said a complaint was received on Sunday at 2.53 a.m. regarding a person lying unconscious near gate number 2 of Saket metro station.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On enquiry, it was revealed that the injured person was taken to Safdarjung Hospital by his friends and the person succumbed to his injuries around 4.50 a.m. on Monday, according to the hospital.

Rahul Yadav, 32, the deceased’s friend said while Kumar was trying to park his car, which also had two more persons, near the metro station, around six boys standing outside the area started an argument with Kumar over parking their car. During the scuffle, they hit Kumar with bricks and stones. A case under Sections 302, 308 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

The deceased’s brother, Mohit Kumar, 20, said the victim worked at a tandoor shop and was the sole breadwinner of the family. Mohit said on the day of the incident, his brother was returning from Gurugram with his friends.

The DCP said one accused has been arrested, however, efforts are under way to arrest the remaining accused.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Delhi
crime, law and justice
Read more...