Man hit with stones, bricks during scuffle, dies later

July 20, 2022 01:13 IST

A 22-year-old man was arrested for killing a 32-year-old man over a quarrel regarding car parking space at Saket metro station in south Delhi, the police said on Tuesday.

In the incident that occurred on Sunday around 1.30 am near the metro station, the accused hit the victim, identified as Rohit Kumar, with bricks and stones.

DCP (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said a complaint was received on Sunday at 2.53 a.m. regarding a person lying unconscious near gate number 2 of Saket metro station.

On enquiry, it was revealed that the injured person was taken to Safdarjung Hospital by his friends and the person succumbed to his injuries around 4.50 a.m. on Monday, according to the hospital.

Rahul Yadav, 32, the deceased’s friend said while Kumar was trying to park his car, which also had two more persons, near the metro station, around six boys standing outside the area started an argument with Kumar over parking their car. During the scuffle, they hit Kumar with bricks and stones. A case under Sections 302, 308 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

The deceased’s brother, Mohit Kumar, 20, said the victim worked at a tandoor shop and was the sole breadwinner of the family. Mohit said on the day of the incident, his brother was returning from Gurugram with his friends.

The DCP said one accused has been arrested, however, efforts are under way to arrest the remaining accused.