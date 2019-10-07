Delhi

Man hit by DTC bus dies

A man succumbed to injuries during treatment at DDU hospital where he was admitted after a DTC bus rammed his vehicle in Hari Nagar on Saturday night, the police said.

The bus driver alleged that the breaks of the vehicle had failed due to which he lost control. Preliminary investigations revealed that the driver had jumped red light after which the vehicle hit two motorists and a scooterist, coming from the opposite side.

A mechanical inspection of the bus will be carried out to verify the claims of the driver. According to the police, the deceased, Sumit, was on his way home when the incident took place.

“A medical check-up of the accused was conducted and he tested negative for alcohol,” said a police officer.

On Saturday night, four people sustained injuries after the DTC bus hit them in west Delhi’s Hari Nagar, the police said. The incident occurred at 10 p.m. on Saturday. A large crowd had gathered at the scene and nabbed the driver, the police added.

