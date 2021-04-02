Man hires duo to get shot in desperate bid to avoid money owed

He had to return sums taken from people and planned attack on himself to gain sympathy, say police; attackers held

Two persons were arrested for allegedly firing at their friend in east Delhi’s Kalyanpuri. The victim had asked the arrested persons to do it as he did not want to return money he had taken from people on the pretext of providing jobs, the police said on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Deepak Yadav said that the arrested accused have been identified as Juber Ahmad (42) and Rashid (36), both residents of Meerut.

Around 1.20 a.m. on March 17, the police were informed that one Mohammad Abbas, a resident of Kalyanvas, had sustained a bullet injury and was admitted in Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital.

‘Unknown persons’

When the police reached, Abbas told them that two unknown persons had fired at him near Shiv Mandir. He also said that one Hasan Mohamad was involved in the incident.

During investigation, it was revealed that Abbas works at Patiala House Court and he had taken ₹6 lakh from one Shah Alam, nephew of Hasan Mohammad, on the pretext of providing government job. He had also taken money from other people.

The police then found a friend of Abbas’ – Arshad – who revealed that a few days ago, Abbas had asked him to shoot him as he wanted to gain sympathy and did not want to return the money, but Arshad refused to do so.

Hired for ₹50,000

“Later, on the basis of technical surveillance, Abbas’ friend Juber was apprehended. He revealed that Abbas had contacted him and told him about his plan. Juber agreed to commit the crime as the victim promised him ₹50,000,” Mr. Yadav said.

Juber and Rashid then reached the spot and met the victim where they shot him in the waist and fled to Meerut.