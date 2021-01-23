Man held with fake currency notes

NEW DELHI

He had delivered FICN with a face value of ₹20 lakh in Delhi-NCR

A 44-year-old man was arrested on Friday with fake currency notes with a face value of ₹4 lakh in east Delhi’s Anand Vihar, the police said.

The accused has been identified as Sheikh Shehzad, a resident of Delhi, who hails from Motihari district in Bihar, they said.

The recovered notes have almost every feature like that of an original one, including security thread and watermarks, the police said.

“On Thursday, the police were informed that a member of a fake Indian currency note [FICN] syndicate would come to Anand Vihar railway station to deliver a huge consignment to one of his contacts named Raja.

“A trap was laid and the accused was nabbed. The police recovered FICN in the denomination of ₹2,000 and with a total face value of ₹4 lakh from his possession,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said.

During interrogation, Mr. Shehzad said he received consignments from a man named Habibur Rehman, a resident of Kaliachak in West Bengal. Mr. Shehzad had already delivered four to five consignments of FICN worth over ₹20 lakh in Delhi and NCR, the DCP said.

He told the police that all the new security features that the government introduced were being quickly updated on fake currency notes. He was earlier arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell along with three accomplices in 2016 and FICN with the face value of ₹10.25 lakh was recovered from them, the police said.