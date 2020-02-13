Man held over shooting at AAP MLA convoy in Delhi

The Delhi Police arrested one of the accused within a few hours after a group of assailants allegedly fired at the open car of Naresh Yadav, Aam Aadmi Party MLA for Mehrauli, on Tuesday.

A party volunteer was killed and another injured in the shooting on Aruna Asif Ali Road when Mr. Yadav was returning home from a temple following his victory in the election, the police said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Ingit Pratap Singh on Wednesday identified the arrested person as Dharamvir, alias Kalu.

A country-made pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from him. “Several police teams have been formed to arrest the suspects. We have identified all persons who were with Dharamvir during the incident. The hunt is on for the two other accused,” Mr. Singh said.

At 11.16 p.m. on Tuesday, the police received a call at the control room from Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj about the admission of two persons with gunshot injuries.

“Ashok Maan, 45, was admitted with gunshot injuries, but doctors declared him brought dead. Harindar was admitted with gunshot injuries in the right thigh, and he is under treatment. Both are from Kishangarh and distant relatives,” Mr. Singh said.

Investigation revealed that the assailants were known to the victim. The complainant (the injured man) had said the three had threatened Ashok Maan 15 days ago over petty quarrels, which were never reported to the police. In November 2019, a First Information Report for attempt to murder was registered at the Vasant Kunj (North) station after the son of one of the accused was allegedly shot and injured by an acquaintance of Ashok Maan.

Meanwhile, an AAP insider said the party would focus on strengthening the organisation beyond Delhi, and the government would focus on governance in Delhi

‘Take a pledge’

A meeting of the party’s national executive will be called within a month of the oath-taking ceremony to decide on plans for elections in other States, he said. AAP spokesperson Jasmine Shah said the party had received five lakh missed calls to a number announced on Tuesday for the people to be part of the AAP for “nation-building”.

He said the party’s focus would be on keeping its promises, and the Delhi municipality election in 2022.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “...I appeal to the people of Delhi to reach [the venue] in large numbers and give him [Mr. Kejriwal] your love and blessings. I appeal to the people to take a pledge... that we all will take Delhi above politics of hatred and make Delhi a model of development, where education, health, water and electricity will form the core of politics.”

But Mr. Sisodia did not reveal who will be part of the Cabinet. However, the party has “decided to retain the present Cabinet as it considers the mandate as a vote for continuity,” a party insider said.

Calling the victory a bumper win, Mr. Sisodia said, “Today, patriotism’s meaning is to provide good healthcare for everyone in the country. Today, the meaning of nationalism is to give affordable electricity, water, and security to women. And the people of Delhi have approved this type of politics...”