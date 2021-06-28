Man held in Chhatrasal Stadium case

NEW DELHI

28 June 2021 01:27 IST

A 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl in which a wrestler died and his two friends were injured, the police said on Sunday.

The accused — Gourav Lora from Haryana — also a wrestler, was arrested on June 26, says DCP (Crime) Monika Bhardwaj.

An officer said the accused “had engaged in the fight in the stadium along with others leading to the death of the young wrestler, Sagar Dhankar”.

