Man held guilty of contempt of court for chopping tree

April 12, 2024 01:27 am | Updated 01:30 am IST

The Delhi High Court has held a man for contempt of court after he cut down a tree in Lajpat Nagar on the basis of a “forged permission” from the Forest Department.

“For the acts done by the Respondent No.2/Contemnor, he deserves no mercy from this Court. A strong message has to be sent to the society that the orders of the Court cannot be flouted,” the high court said on Wednesday.

The court said it will decide on April 30, what punishment will be given on Mr. Vikram, the contemnor, under the Contempt Of Courts Act.

The order came on a petition filed by environmental activist Ms Bhavreen Kandhari, through advocate Aditya N Prasad, complaining about the felling of trees at J10 Lajpat Nagar-III.

Earlier, in July 2021, the high court had directed the Tree Officer and the Deputy Conservator of Forest to ensure that the trees at the location are not fell or harmed in any manner.

Ms Kandhari stated that on coming to know that the tree at Lajpat Nagar is being cut, she filed a police complaint and the local police apprehended the person and seized the equipment.

The FIR showed that the tree was cut on the basis of fabricated and forged permission purported to have been given by the Forest Department.

Mr Vikram, on being asked by the court, has stated that he had got permission from one Mr. R.P. Dubey from the concerned Department. The police officials who were present during the proceedings, however, stated that the said Mr Dubey is a fictitious person.

Mr Vikram stated that he took the construction assignment of J-10, Lajpat Nagar and the tree in question was considered as dangerous for the labourers staying at the site.

While a case of forgery is pending trial before a trial court here against Mr Vikram, the high court said he has “violated the orders of this Court with impunity”.

“It cannot be said that Respondent No.2 (Mr Vikram) is an illiterate person and that he did not know about the Orders passed by this Court,” the high court remarked adding that it will pass an order for punishment for the wilful disobedience of the orders of this Court on April 30.

