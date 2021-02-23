Delhi

Man held from U.P. for teen’s murder

A 25-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing a 17-year-old girl at her house in Rohini, the police said on Monday.

DCP (Rohini) P.K. Mishra said Laik Khan was arrested from Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh. On Friday night, the police received information from a hospital that a minor girl was brought dead. She had been bludgeoned to death, they said.

A probe revealed Laik’s link with the victim’s family. “The families of the accused and the victim had been neighbours. He used to often visit her house. On Friday night, he had gone to the girl’s house and stayed for dinner. The incident happened when her family had gone out to buy vegetables,” an officer said.

When they returned, they saw Laik leaving the house. On entering the house, they saw her lying in a pool of blood. The family said he had been pursuing her for marriage but she was not interested.

An officer said Laik will be questioned once he reaches Delhi.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 23, 2021 12:52:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/man-held-from-up-for-teens-murder/article33908111.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY