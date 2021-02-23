Man held from U.P. for teen’s murder

A 25-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing a 17-year-old girl at her house in Rohini, the police said on Monday.
DCP (Rohini) P.K. Mishra said Laik Khan was arrested from Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh. On Friday night, the police received information from a hospital that a minor girl was brought dead. She had been bludgeoned to death, they said.
A probe revealed Laik’s link with the victim’s family. “The families of the accused and the victim had been neighbours. He used to often visit her house. On Friday night, he had gone to the girl’s house and stayed for dinner. The incident happened when her family had gone out to buy vegetables,” an officer said.
When they returned, they saw Laik leaving the house. On entering the house, they saw her lying in a pool of blood. The family said he had been pursuing her for marriage but she was not interested.
An officer said Laik will be questioned once he reaches Delhi.
