Man held for wife’s murder in north Delhi

26 February 2021 01:05 IST

Accused killed woman in an inebriated state

The Delhi police on Thursday arrested a man, who killed his 30-year-old wife and slept next to the body after the murder, in north Delhi’s Burari.

The accused husband, Raj Kumar (32), a resident of Burari’s Sant Nagar, was drunk when an argument ensued between them, the police said.

On Wednesday, the police received an information regarding the murder of a woman by her husband at Sant Nagar. They reached the spot where the woman, Hashika, was found dead in her room on the fifth floor of a building, a senior police officer said.

“The deceased’s mother said her son-in-law had run away form the house. Kumar was later apprehended from Nangloi area,” DCP (North) Anto Alphonse said.

Kumar revealed that earlier, he used to work as a photographer at Kotla Mubarakpur, the police said. He had no work during the lockdown had and shifted to his in-laws’ house six-month-ago ,along with his wife and son. He was living on the fifth floor of the building, they said.

He started working as a plumber and his wife opened a small grocery shop near the building. The couple used to fight on petty issues and over his drinking habit, the police said.

Around 11 p.m. on Tuesday the couple went to their room. Around 11.30 p.m., both started fighting as Kumar was heavily drunk. Furious, Kumar strangulated Hashika and slept with her on the same bed, the police said.

He woke up around 4.30 in the morning and realised that his wife was dead. He packed his bag and went to his sister’s house at Nangloi, the police added.