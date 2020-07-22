Man held for trying to snatch constable’s service pistol

New Delhi

22 July 2020 23:36 IST

The man was drunk and picked up a fight with constable: police

A man was arrested for allegedly trying to snatch the service pistol of a Delhi Police constable and obstructing him from discharging his duty after a scuffle broke out between them in outer Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy, the police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Lalit Paswan, they said.

In a video of the incident, the man could be seen indulging in a quarrel with the constable and later trying to snatch his service pistol.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. on July 18, while Constable Kalicharan was patrolling on a motorcycle at the JJ cluster in Shahbad Dairy. He spotted four-five men sitting on a vacant land near Panch Mandir. He suspected that they might be indulging in some illegal activity and asked his colleague to reach the spot, the police said.

They said that by the time Constable Yogesh reached there, the suspects fled. However Lalit picked up a fight with Mr. Kalicharan. Lalit appeared to be in an inebriated state. He threatened the constable that he would harm himself and for the same, he attempted to snatch Mr. Kalicharan’s service pistol.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) said a case was registered and the accused was arrested.