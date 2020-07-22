Man held for trying to snatch constable’s service pistol

A man was arrested for allegedly trying to snatch the service pistol of a Delhi Police constable and obstructing him from discharging his duty after a scuffle broke out between them in outer Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy, the police said on Wednesday.
The accused has been identified as Lalit Paswan, they said.
In a video of the incident, the man could be seen indulging in a quarrel with the constable and later trying to snatch his service pistol.
The incident happened around 1 p.m. on July 18, while Constable Kalicharan was patrolling on a motorcycle at the JJ cluster in Shahbad Dairy. He spotted four-five men sitting on a vacant land near Panch Mandir. He suspected that they might be indulging in some illegal activity and asked his colleague to reach the spot, the police said.
They said that by the time Constable Yogesh reached there, the suspects fled. However Lalit picked up a fight with Mr. Kalicharan. Lalit appeared to be in an inebriated state. He threatened the constable that he would harm himself and for the same, he attempted to snatch Mr. Kalicharan’s service pistol.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) said a case was registered and the accused was arrested.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath