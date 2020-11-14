Man held for trying to sell firecrackers

NEW DELHI

A 38-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly trying to sell firecrackers secretly from his grocery shop in north Delhi’s Sarai Rohilla, the police said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Anto Alphonse said that the accused has been identified as Yogesh, a resident of Shastri Nagar.

The police said that patrolling has been increased over the blanket ban on selling and bursting crackers and on Wednesday, officials were checking around a temple in the area when they spotted a bike taking a U-turn and trying to flee. “The man was apprehended and on checking, bags containing 20 kg of crackers were recovered from his possession,” Mr. Alphonse said, adding that a case under relevant sections of the Explosive Act and the Indian Penal Code was registered.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly told the police that he runs a grocery shop in Shastri Nagar and that he visited Roop Nagar for some work where he met two persons who were offering crackers at minimal rates. “He showed interest. Both delivered him 20 kg crackers in two plastic bags worth ₹4,500 each and after making him wait for few minutes at the spot. He took these explosives and was intending to sell the same secretly from his shop at Sarai Rohilla,” Mr Alphonse said.