Man held for ‘Swiss’ woman’s murder, says met her on dating app

October 22, 2023 12:22 am | Updated 12:22 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi police have arrested a man for killing a woman, believed to be a Swiss national, whose body was found wrapped in plastic sheets with limbs tied with iron chains near an MCD school in Tilak Nagar on Friday morning.

The accused, identified as 30-year-old Gurpreet Singh, was arrested from his home in Janakpuri on Friday night.

The police are yet to establish why the accused killed her and are trying to verify other details as no identity proof of the deceased has been recovered so far.

The police said they also recovered ₹2 crore in cash from the accused’s house. The police said Mr. Singh’s family owns multiple properties and that the recovery of the large amount of cash from him is being investigated.

‘Quarrel led to murder’

Mr. Singh told the police that he had befriended the Swiss national through a dating app around four years ago. She would often talk to him over the phone.

The police said the accused told them that the woman came to Delhi from Switzerland on October 11 and stayed with him.

However, on Thursday, they had a quarrel over an issue, following which he strangled her to death.

Police sources said the body was kept inside a car. When a foul smell started emanating from the car, Mr. Singh dumped the body near the civic body-run school.

A police officer said the suspect was arrested based on CCTV footage in which he was seen sitting in a white-coloured car.

He had bought the car from a second-hand dealer in the name of another woman resident of Janakpuri, the police said. The woman told the police that she was not aware that the accused bought a car using her residence proof.

‘Tried to mislead’

The police suspected that the accused wanted to mislead the investigation, which is why he bought the car in someone else’s name.

The car was recovered from Janakpuri on Friday night, following which the accused was nabbed from his house.

The police said the accused has been changing his statements and is trying to mislead them.

“We are verifying the accused’s different versions in the light of facts and evidence,” DCP (West) Vichitra Veer said.

The officer said an FIR has been registered against the accused under IPC Sections 201 (disappearance of evidence) and 302 (murder) at the Tilak Nagar police station.

