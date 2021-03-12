Man held for supplying arms and ammunition

A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly supplying arms and ammunition in Delhi-NCR, the police said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Sanjay Kumar, a resident of Aligarh district in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

According to the police, Kumar used to procure arms and ammunition from Madhya Pradesh for supplying in Delhi-NCR and U.P.

“On Tuesday, the police got a tip-off that Kumar would come near Inderprastha Park gate number 2 on Outer Ring Road, following which a trap was laid and the accused was apprehended around 10 p.m.,” DCP (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said.