Delhi

Man held for supplying arms and ammunition

A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly supplying arms and ammunition in Delhi-NCR, the police said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Sanjay Kumar, a resident of Aligarh district in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

According to the police, Kumar used to procure arms and ammunition from Madhya Pradesh for supplying in Delhi-NCR and U.P.

“On Tuesday, the police got a tip-off that Kumar would come near Inderprastha Park gate number 2 on Outer Ring Road, following which a trap was laid and the accused was apprehended around 10 p.m.,” DCP (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 12, 2021 1:14:54 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/man-held-for-supplying-arms-and-ammunition/article34048131.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY