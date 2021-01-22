Man held for stealing jewellery worth ₹20 cr.

New Delhi

22 January 2021 00:23 IST

He stole from his employer’s showroom

A 25-year-old electrician has been arrested for allegedly stealing gold jewellery worth ₹20 crore from his employer’s showroom in south-east Delhi’s Kalkaji, the police said on Thursday.

To hide his identity, he wore a PPE kit and covered his face with a mask, the police said. The accused has been identified as Sheikh Nur Rahman, a resident of Hooghly district in West Bengal. On Wednesday, the manager of Anjali Jewellers, Arijit Chakraborty, informed the police about the burglary at the showroom. The police rushed to the spot and found that most of the ornaments on the ground floor were missing and the locks of the drawers were broken. They found that the accused had entered from the third floor.

CCTV footage of the showroom showed a person stealing the jewellery. Rahman was on leave on January 10. “He was traced to in Karol Bagh and nabbed. The stolen jewellery and ₹23,000 were recovered from him,” DCP (South-East) Rajendra Prasad Meena said. He told the police that he had been allegedly harassed by his colleagues and to teach them a lesson, he planned the theft.

