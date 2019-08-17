Man held for stealing gun of policeman

A 35-year-old man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the theft of a machine gun belonging to a Punjab Police officer.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) Atul Kumar Thakur said that Sohan alias Bhanda was arrested from Loni. “A carbine machine gun, one magazine and six live cartridges were recovered from his possession. Sohan said he and his associate had stolen the weapon last week from Man Sarovar Park in Shahdara,” Mr. Thakur said.
The weapon belonged to Constable Kamal Kishor, who is posted in Patiala with the 1st Indian Reserve Battalion.
The police said that Mr. Kishor had kept the weapon in his father-in-law’s house at Man Sarovar Park during his visit to the city.
