Man held for stealing gloves

NEW DELHI

10 November 2020 03:12 IST

A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing boxes of surgical gloves from his sister’s office to take revenge after she fired him from the job, police said on Monday.

DCP (South East) R.P. Meena said the accused has been identified as Abdus Subhan and his accomplice — Mohammad Daud (33). The duo is from Jamia Nagar. The matter came to the fore when the woman lodged an e-FIR on Thursday regarding the theft.

