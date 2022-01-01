Man held for stabbing wife to death

NEW DELHI

01 January 2022 01:30 IST

A 32-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her husband in central Delhi’s Chandni Mahal on Friday afternoon, the police said, adding that the accused had been arrested.

The police said that a PCR call was received in the afternoon wherein the caller said that her mother was lying dead in their house. On reaching the spot, they found Seema, mother of three daughters, lying in a pool of blood with stab wounds.

Local enquiry revealed that the couple had been fighting since morning and the husband was absconding. Accused Abdul Rahman was found in Kamla Market with his two daughters and wearing blood-stained clothes, the police said.

During interrogation, he disclosed that they used to often fight as he suspected his wife of having an extramarital affair. On Thursday, during the fight, Abdul stabbed Seema with a kitchen knife and fled with their two daughters, police said.