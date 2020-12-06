Man held for stabbing three men to death

A 22-year-old man has been arrested by the Gurugram police for allegedly stabbing three people to death on consecutive days last month during robbery attempts. His victims include a security guard and an office boy, while the third victim remains unidentified.

The accused, Mohammad Razi, hails from Bihar. He was arrested by a joint team of Palam Vihar and Sector 40 Crime Units at IFFCO Chowk on Thursday after getting a tip-off.

The accused had been without a job for almost a month, the police said, adding that he would strike up a conversation with a stranger before inviting him for drinks, and then stabbed him.

He had earlier worked as a housekeeping employee at a guest house in Delhi.

Razi stabbed a young man, yet to be identified, near Maharana Pratap Swaran Jayanti Park in Sector 29 on the intervening night of November 23 and 24, followed by the murder of Akhilesh, a security guard, in Sector 40 the next night.

He then stabbed Rakesh Kumar, 26, and severed his head and dumped the body in Sector 47 on the intervening night of November 25 and 26.

Rakesh was identified with a Aadhar card found on his body and the investigation into the case led to the arrest. The police scrutinised more than 250 closed-circuit television footage during the investigation of the case.

Rakesh worked at Deep Plaza and had come to the city from Uttar Pradesh.

Razi purportedly told the police that he would stab the victim to death and decamped with their phone and cash.