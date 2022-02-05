Man held for smuggling sandalwood worth ₹5 lakh

He brought the logs to the city by trains after concealing it inside trolley

A 46-year-old man was arrested for allegedly smuggling red sandalwood weighing over 40 kg, which is worth ₹5 lakh in the international market, at the New Delhi railway station.

According to DCP (Railways) Harendra Singh, around 2 p.m. on February 3, a police team was patrolling when they noticed a person with a trolley bag . He gave evasive response on being questioned. They got suspicious and checked his bag. To their surprise, they found logs of red sandalwood. The accused has been identified as Arif, a resident of Chandni Mahal in Delhi.

“The accused disclosed that he and his accomplices were smuggling sandalwood from Visakhapatnam to Delhi for supplying to a gang that sells it,” the police said.

The DCP said they smuggled the sandalwood to the city by trains, concealing it in trolley bags. Further raids are being conducted to unearth the racket that operates apparently from different locations in the city.