Man held for smuggling firearms in the Capital

A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly smuggling firearms in the Capital, the police said on Thursday, adding that 20 pistols and 100 bullets were seized from his possession.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said that the accused, identified as Raju Deshi, is a resident of Burhanpur district in Madhya Pradesh.

The police said that an information was received that Deshi would come near Akshardham Temple to deliver a consignment of arms on Tuesday evening. A trap was laid and he was arrested.

The officials said that Deshi was involved in smuggling firearms for the last two to three years.

“He used to procure pistols at the rate of ₹6,000-₹9,000 and sell them for ₹15,000-₹20,000 per piece. The accused used to sell the bullets at the rate of ₹250-300 per piece, which was bought for ₹150-175,” Mr. Singh said.