Man held for shooting friend over playing DJ

A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly shooting his friend during a birthday party in Najafgarh, the police said on Saturday.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) S.K. Meena said that accused identified as Naveen Kumar was arrested on Friday.
Inebriated state
During interrogation, Naveen allegedly told the police that “he had a small altercation with victim, Anuj Sharma, over a petty issue of playing DJ during the birthday celebrations. He was also in an inebriated state when he fired at Anuj”.
On Wednesday night, a party was held to celebrate the victim’s brother birthday at farmhouse in Najafgarh. Nine empty rounds were recovered from the spot and the deceased was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.
The police registered a case under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code and further probe is under way.
