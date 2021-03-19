Man held for shooting at policemen

NEW DELHI

19 March 2021

He had opened fired at police in January

A 25-year-old man, who was wanted in a case in which two policemen were shot at, was arrested after a brief exchange of fire in east Delhi’s Ghazipur, the police said on Thursday.

Accused Adil alias Shakeel, a resident of Delhi’s Akbarpur Majra, is allegedly a “notorious snatcher”, they said.

During the encounter, five rounds were fired, including two by the police in self defence. Adil sustained bullet injury on his right leg and was taken to a hospital, they said.

DCP (Special Cell) Pramod Kumar Kushwah said that on February 25, vehicles were being checked at a police picket in JJ Colony in Bhalswa Dairy. Adil and his two accomplices opened fire when the police tried to stop them and constable Sandeep sustained serious injuries.

The two accomplices, including a juvenile, were nabbed after a brief exchange of fire on March 1, he said.

“Inspector Shiv Kumar got a tip-off about Adil on Wednesday night and accordingly, we laid a trap near DDA park in Ghazipur. When the police spotted Adil on Wednesday, he was asked to surrender. However, he whipped out a pistol and fired at the police team. The policemen fired in retaliation, during which Adil was injured,” Mr. Kushwah said.

The police seized a semi-automatic pistol with three live cartridges, five empty cartridges and the motorcycle used by the accused to commit snatching.