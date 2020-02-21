Man held for sharing ‘offensive’ post on Yogi Adityanath

New Delhi

21 February 2020 01:42 IST

Jewar resident claims he shared it by mistake

A trader was on Wednesday arrested in Greater Noida for allegedly sharing a Facebook post against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that has been deemed “offensive”, officials said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Chand Quraishi, is a resident of Jewar town, they said.

When contacted, Mr. Quraishi said he shared the post by “mistake”.

Complaint filed

“Quraishi had shared the post on Facebook which was deemed offensive. A complaint was filed at Jewar police station by a local resident after which the accused was arrested,” a police officer said.

Mr. Quraishi has been booked under the Indian Penal Code Section 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), among others, the police said.

In June 2019, two persons were arrested in U.P.’s Gorakhpur district for allegedly making objectionable comments on social media against the Chief Minister.

Prior to that, a Noida-based journalist, the head and the editor of a private TV news channel, were also arrested over “objectionable content” against Mr. Adityanath.