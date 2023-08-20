ADVERTISEMENT

Man held for sexually assaulting nephew

August 20, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - New Delhi 

The wife of the accused informed the police that her husband has ‘sodomised’ her sister’s son

The Hindu Bureau

A 44-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old boy in south Delhi’s Kotla Mubarakpur area, the police said on Saturday.

A caller informed the Kotla Mubarakpur police station that a man had assaulted a minor boy and the accused had been detained by a few people.

When the police reached the spot, they found the caller, who informed the police about her husband allegedly sodomising her sister’s son, DCP (South) Chandan Chowdhury said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The crime team was called for inspection of the spot and the victim was taken to AIIMS for medical examination, she said.

The police have registered a case under Sections 377 (unnatural sex) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US