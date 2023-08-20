HamberMenu
Man held for sexually assaulting nephew

The wife of the accused informed the police that her husband has ‘sodomised’ her sister’s son

August 20, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau

A 44-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old boy in south Delhi’s Kotla Mubarakpur area, the police said on Saturday.

A caller informed the Kotla Mubarakpur police station that a man had assaulted a minor boy and the accused had been detained by a few people.

When the police reached the spot, they found the caller, who informed the police about her husband allegedly sodomising her sister’s son, DCP (South) Chandan Chowdhury said.

The crime team was called for inspection of the spot and the victim was taken to AIIMS for medical examination, she said.

The police have registered a case under Sections 377 (unnatural sex) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act.

