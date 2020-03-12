Man held for setting religious books on fire

GURUGRAM

12 March 2020 01:10 IST

Accused also confessed to his involvement in a similar incident in May last year

Some religious books left covered on a wooden bed outside Jama Masjid in Old Gurugram here were set alight along with three pushcarts in the early hours of Tuesday. A Delhi Transport Corporation bus conductor has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Gurugram Police spokesperson Subhash Boken said the accused Vikas (40), a resident of Dabas village in Delhi, has also confessed to his involvement in a similar incident in May last year wherein a Muslim tailor in Jackubpura was beaten up and told to chant “Jai Shri Ram” when he was returning from a mosque after offering namaz.

Mr. Boken said the accused was not associated with any organisation and was under the influence of alcohol at the time of committing the recent crime.

Advertising

Advertising

Complainant Hafiz Haroon said he was sleeping in his room when he heard a commotion around 2 a.m. and stepped outside to find his belongings, some religious books and clothes, on fire. Another set of religious books and clothes belonging to Jan Mohammad, and three pushcarts at a nearby meat market, were also set alight, said the complainant. The FIR further said the police personnel checked the CCTV footage installed at the mosque to find that a man in a black coat and blue shirt had lit the fire. A case was registered on charges of causing mischief with fire of the Indian Penal Code. The police later added the charge of defiling the place of worship to it.

Mr. Boken said the accused was arrested on Tuesday and sent to jail after the court remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days on Wednesday.

Muslim Ekta Manch Chairman Hazi Shahzad Khan hailed the prompt action by the police.