Man held for selling stolen phones online

The 31-year-old owner of a mobile phone shop in Pandav Nagar was arrested on Friday for allegedly selling stolen mobile phones through an online portal, the police said.

Accused Amit Verma (31) and his brother Rajeev own the shop, the police said, adding that their friend Naseem, a resident of Mayur Vihar, had given them three stolen phones.

‘50 stolen phones’

The police had in January received a complaint regarding theft of 50 mobile phones from a store owned by Ajay Rahtore in north-east Delhi’s Saboli.

“A case was registered at Harsh Vihar police station,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-East) Ajit Kumar Singla.

Investigation revealed that some of the stolen phones were activated and in use, and technical surveillance led the police to Mr. Verma.

The accused told the police that he had sold two of the mobile phones stolen from Mr. Rathore’s shop through OLX using forged bills, the officer said.

“They prepared forged bills and sold the phone for ₹8,200 each to Manish Kumar and Sachin Kumar. They returned the third phone to Mr. Naseem when they discovered that the police were investigating the case,” added the senior officer.