Delhi

Man held for selling drugs in Dwarka

A 29-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly selling drugs in Dwarka. The accused used to work as a delivery personnel with an online food delivery application, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) S.K. Meena said that the accused has been identified as Jatin Chutani, a resident of Gurugram.

Police said that on Wednesday, an information was received that a person is selling drugs in Durga Vihar in Najafgarh and will be coming to the same place, after which a team apprehended him on the informer’s signal.

The man was identified as Jatin and during the search, a polythene containing over 30 gm of drugs were recovered from him, police said.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly told the police that he used to work as a delivery personnel with an online food delivery application. He lost his job during the lockdown, police said.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been filed.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 20, 2021 12:44:49 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/man-held-for-selling-drugs-in-dwarka/article34113093.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY