Man held for selling drugs in Dwarka

30 gm of contraband recovered

A 29-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly selling drugs in Dwarka. The accused used to work as a delivery personnel with an online food delivery application, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) S.K. Meena said that the accused has been identified as Jatin Chutani, a resident of Gurugram.

Police said that on Wednesday, an information was received that a person is selling drugs in Durga Vihar in Najafgarh and will be coming to the same place, after which a team apprehended him on the informer’s signal.

The man was identified as Jatin and during the search, a polythene containing over 30 gm of drugs were recovered from him, police said.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly told the police that he used to work as a delivery personnel with an online food delivery application. He lost his job during the lockdown, police said.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been filed.