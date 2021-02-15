Man held for ‘selling’ DDA plots using fake papers

A 42-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly indulging in illegal sale of DDA plots using forged documents, said an officer on Sunday.
Suresh Sharma from Faridabad, a proclaimed offender who has been nabbed after eight years, had duped a victim of ₹ 7 crore, they said.
Sharma was arrested on February 12 from Sector 81, Faridabad.
The matter came to the fore after a complaint was received from one man named Sanjay Goel, who said he and his family members were cheated by a property dealer — Jitender Gupta — on the basis of forged documents of different DDA plots. The accused duped them to buy six different DDA plots.
JCP (EOW) O.P. Mishra said during investigation when documents were verified from the DDA, it was established that the accused had conspired with each other and had enticed the complainant and his family to purchase these plots.
Sharma impersonated as owner of a plot in Sector-32 in Rohini. This deal was also brokered by Jitender at his office for ₹3.9 crore. So far six persons have been arrested in the case.
