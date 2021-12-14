Delhi

Man held for running over slum dweller

A man was arrested for allegedly running over a man in west Delhi’s Vikaspuri on Monday, the police said. The victim succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

DCP (West) Urvija Goel said they received a PCR call regarding an accident at a camp. On reaching the spot, the offending car was found in a damaged condition.

The DCP said statements of eyewitnesses have been recorded and the accused driver, identified as Rishabh, a resident of Vikaspuri, has been arrested.

The accused was heading to his gym when six-year-old Nisha, another slum dweller, came in front of his car while playing. In a bid to save her, he steered the vehicle to the other side and hit Ranjeet, who works as a draftsman. The victim was drinking water at the time of the incident, Ms. Goel said. Nisha also sustained minor injuries and is currently admitted to a hospital. A case under rash driving has been lodged, the police said.


