Man held for running over constable on picket duty

He fell asleep behind the wheel while returning from hospital

A 57-year-old Delhi police constable was killed after a car hit him while he was on duty at a picket in South West Delhi’s Vasant Vihar in the early hours of Saturday.

The accused driver — who was allegedly on his way home after attending to his COVID-infected wife at a hospital — has been arrested, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-West) Ingit Pratap Singh said that the victim has been identified as Constable Munshi Lal who on duty at the picket outside Al Kauser restaurant.

The accused has been identified as Samit Yadav (42), a resident of Munirka and an IT professional.

The police said that a PCR call was received at 4 a.m. regarding the officer being hit by a car. The officer was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre but he succumbed, the police said.

“The offending vehicle rammed into the picket tent that was erected for staff to ensure lockdown and dragged Lal for 30 to 40 metres,” Mr. Singh said.

Wife infected

The accused was arrested from the spot and during interrogation, he allegedly told the police that he fell asleep behind the wheel while returning from Max Hospital in Gurugram after attending to his wife as she is undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

The police said that Yadav was taken to Vasant Vihar police station and given a PPE kit and isolated in police station premises as a precautionary measure. His medical test will be conducted. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

The police said that Lal was an ex-serviceman and was posted at Vasant Vihar police station since August 28 last year. He is survived by his wife and three children.