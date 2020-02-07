Man held for robbing former employer at gunpoint

A 30-year-old man was arrested in central Delhi’s Karol Bagh for robbing his former employer of ₹5 lakh at gunpoint, the police said on Thursday.

Accused Chandan had a grudge against victim Sanjay Sahdev for firing him two years ago. He planned the robbery with two friends, Ranjit (24) and Jaan Mohammad. The police have arrested Mr. Ranjit. Mr. Mohammad is on the run.

Mr. Sahdev was robbed outside his house at 8.30 p.m. on January 23.

The accused, who wore masks, allegedly fired in the air to threaten Mr. Sahdev and then robbed him of his bag containing cash and other documents before fleeing in their vehicle, said Mandeep Singh Randhawa, Additional Commissioner of Police (Central).

A case was registered at D.B. Gupta Road. During investigation, footage of CCTV cameras installed on the route from his shop to his house were analysed, Mr. Randhawa said.

With the help of technical surveillance, Mr. Chandan and Mr. Ranjit were nabbed from their respective houses in Azadpur and Model Town on Wednesday, he added.

A scooter used in the crime, the bag of cash, essential documents of the victim and one mobile phone purchased with the robbed money were recovered, the officer said.

During interrogation, Mr. Chandan disclosed that after he lost his job, he started working in Gaffar Market. He said he had always kept an eye on Mr. Sahdev who owns a shop in the same area. The accused tried to rob the victim several times while he was on the way to his shop from his house, but could not succeed due to huge rush. Then they planned to rob him at his house as Mr. Chandan was aware that the victim makes good money in the winter for the sale of jackets and takes the cash home, he added.

After the incident, the accused distributed the money among themselves. Mr. Chandan deposited ₹40,000 in his bank while Ranjit purchased a costly mobile phone with his share. They spent the rest of the robbed booty on various luxury items, the police said.