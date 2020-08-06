Man held for ‘robbing’ client for failing to clear ‘dues’

New Delhi

Victim knew the accused but he hid facts from the police in his complaint

A 30-year-old man and his accomplice were arrested for allegedly robbing his client for failing to clear his “previous dues” after having sex with him, the police said on Thursday.

The matter came to light after an incident of robbery was reported on July 30 from south-east Delhi’s Sarita Vihar. However, later during probe, the police found that one of the accused was known to the complainant and he worked as a sex worker for him, they said.

While reporting the incident of robbery, the complainant hid the facts from the police in his complaint.

The accused worked for the complainant as a sex worker but when he failed to pay him for his service as per the “deal”, he along with his accomplice decided to take revenge upon the complainant by “robbing” him of his mobile, gold chain and cash, the police said.

The complainant works as a sales head of a private firm.

Based on his complaint, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-East) R.P. Meena said “We have registered a case and later with the help of CCTV footage and call tracing, we located them to Sagarpur and arrested them on Wednesday.”

Two robbed mobile phones, gold chain and one stolen scooty were recovered from them, he said.

The accused duo disclosed that they are unemployed and committed theft, robbery, snatching and other crime to earn quick money to live lavish life, the police said.