Man held for robbing ₹1.5L from bank

In a daylight robbery, a masked man entered a public sector bank in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar on Wednesday and robbed ₹1.5 lakh at gunpoint. However, he was arrested a few hours after the incident, said the police.

The accused, Pankaj Narang, is a resident of Tilak Nagar, they said.

When the bank opened for regular business, the masked man, wearing a black jacket, entered the building and overpowered the security guard. He took away his gun, threatened the bank staff and demanded ₹1.5 lakh. Fearing for his life, cashier Jaiprakash gave him the money. He escaped from the spot in a scooter with the gun, a police officer said.

During probe, police found the gun on the roadside. CCTV footage from the bank and nearby areas were scanned. The scooter used by the accused led the police to his doorstep.

The scooter used in the commissioning of crime and money looted from the bank have been recovered from the accused, the police added.